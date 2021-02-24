SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 378.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $102.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

