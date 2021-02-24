SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,578 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

