SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

