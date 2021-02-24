SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after buying an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

