SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,786,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

