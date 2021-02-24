SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,786,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

