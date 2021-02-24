SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of CAT opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $220.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

