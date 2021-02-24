SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

