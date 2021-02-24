SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radian Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

