Sei Investments Co. Acquires 45,079 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

