Sei Investments Co. Acquires 63,229 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.