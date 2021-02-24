Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $525.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,898 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,501. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

