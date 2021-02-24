Sei Investments Co. Has $16.52 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average of $262.18. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

