Sei Investments Co. Sells 297 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,502 shares of company stock worth $11,163,732 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

