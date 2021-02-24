Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,122 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

