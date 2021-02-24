SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SenesTech.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SenesTech (SNES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.