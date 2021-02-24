Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives $49.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

