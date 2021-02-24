Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,006. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.