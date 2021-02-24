SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BEST worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BEST by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BEST by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in BEST by 98.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

