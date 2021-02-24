SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 18,846 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spire by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

