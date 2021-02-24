SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 504.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

