SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

