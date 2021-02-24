SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DOC opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.