SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 161.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

