SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

