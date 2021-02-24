SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,903 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $918,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 162.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 78.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.