SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 99,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after buying an additional 788,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OI opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

