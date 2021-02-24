SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

