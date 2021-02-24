SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $141.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

