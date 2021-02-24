ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $121.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,884,720 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 478,343 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

