Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $8.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

