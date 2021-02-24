Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 18,029 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,307,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,175 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,017 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

