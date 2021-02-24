Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.53. 22,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,209. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

