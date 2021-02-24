Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. 14,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

