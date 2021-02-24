Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,710 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.75. 21,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $424.20. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

