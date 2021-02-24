Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,041.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,920.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,703.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

