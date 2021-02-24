Sigma Planning Corp Sells 39,290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,398,000 after acquiring an additional 590,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,698. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58.

