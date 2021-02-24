Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.26

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 4163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

