Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 35,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$269,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,623,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,261,675.10.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total value of C$286,268.50.

TSE:SVM opened at C$8.12 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.69.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

