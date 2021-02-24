SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

