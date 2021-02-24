Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

