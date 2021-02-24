Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $266.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $196,969.99 and approximately $266.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018705 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,655,058 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.