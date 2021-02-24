Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

In other news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.