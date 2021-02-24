Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 691% compared to the average daily volume of 313 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000.

BLCN opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $50.48.

