SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $13.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.