Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $1.25 on April 8th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a — dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

