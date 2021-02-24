SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $92.42.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

