Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $7.08. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 342,192 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.