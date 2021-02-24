Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Commerzbank

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NYSE SNN opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $7,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

