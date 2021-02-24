Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Snap stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. 565,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,285,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $72.95.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

